Sweeping scheduled for Hwy 101 in Prunedale

Roadwork to commence April 27.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

The Caltrans District 5 Salinas North Maintenance crew will be performing a sweeping operation on both directions of U.S. Highway 101 from Russell/Espinosa Road to the Red Barn/Flea Market just south of San Juan Road in Prunedale starting Monday, April 27. According to a recent release, roadwork hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, with expected delays up to 15 minutes.

Electronic message signs will be present to alert the public of this closure. The California Highway Patrol will be present to assist with traffic control and enforcement. Roadwork is expected to be complete by May 1.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3318 or visit the website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.