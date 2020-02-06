Temporary visitor restrictions at Mabie Skilled Nursing Facility due to seasonal flu activity

Currently there are six confirmed Influenza-A cases among the skilled nursing residents.

Information provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Per recommendation of San Benito County Public Health Department due to the increase of severe illness from the flu, Mabie Skilled Nursing Facility and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital have temporarily restricted visitors to all skilled nursing residents in the two facilities.

Currently there are six confirmed Influenza-A cases among the skilled nursing residents, according to a recent release.

“It is of utmost importance to us to protect this vulnerable poplution from additional exposure to the flu,” said Amy Bannister, RN, MSN, infection control coordinator. “We understand that this is difficult and frustrating for residents and family members, but it is temporary. Our hope is to return to normal operations as soon as possible.”

Residents can help reduce the risk of flu by the following:

Getting a flu vaccine; vaccination remains the best protection.

Practicing basic hand hygiene, including hand sanitizing and hand washing.

Sanitizing and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis.

Staying home if the following symptoms are present: fever (temperature greater than 100 degrees), chills, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, and fatigue.

Influenza symptoms come on quickly in the form of fever, dry cough, sore throat, headache, extreme tiredness, stuffed-up nose, and body aches. These symptoms can be severe.