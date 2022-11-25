Term limits pass for Board of Supervisors and Hollister council

Changes take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Both term limits measures on the Nov. 8 ballot in San Benito County are poised to pass. The county’s Measure P has 77.3% of the vote and Hollister’s Measure S has 71.07% as of Nov. 23.

Measure P puts in place term limits for the county Board of Supervisors. It amends the current San Benito County Code by adding Article IIIA “Board of Supervisors Term Limits” to Chapter 3.01 of Title 3 of the code.

Individuals can only serve three four-year terms as supervisor. Any supervisor already in office on Jan. 1, 2023, may only serve two additional terms. An individual taking office for the first time on Jan. 1, 2023, may serve three terms.

An individual who by appointment or election serves a partial term for more than two years may only serve two more terms.

Measure S puts in place term limits for Hollister mayor and City Council members.

No individual may serve more than four consecutive full terms of service as mayor, for a total of eight consecutive years, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Any individual whose mayoral service has reached the term limit shall not be eligible to hold office again as mayor for four years following the conclusion of that person’s last term as mayor, whose role only differs in that the individual runs the meetings and signs documents on behalf of the city.

In addition, an individual may serve no more than two consecutive full terms as a council member, for a total of eight years. Any person whose council member service has reached the term limit cannot be a council member again for four years following the conclusion of their last term of office as a council member. However, any council member who terms out can run for mayor.

This new code becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2023. Council members not new to their office on Jan. 1 will have term limits applied following the 2024 election, if they are reelected.

Anyone appointed for a full term of service (four years for council members and two or four years for Mayor) will serve out the term of who they replaced and follow the same timeline.

