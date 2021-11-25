Thanksgiving for local Italian family conjures “abbacchio alla cacciatora”

Abbacchio alla cacciatora has been a part of their holiday celebrations for 10 years.

When Fabio Bozzi, 42, of Hollister and his mother Elena Bonini, 69, of South Lake Tahoe moved to the United States in 2002 and 2015, respectively, they also brought with them traditional dishes from their home country.

Ten years ago Bozzi started to incorporate lasagna, tortellini in brodo (tortellini in beef broth), and abbacchio alla cacciatora (lamb with rosemary, garlic and vinegar) into the Thanksgiving Day menu.

Bozzi said about abbacchio alla cacciatora, one of his favorite dishes: “This is a very traditional family dish we make during the holiday season. So when I moved to America I felt it was a perfect time to use this great recipe of Italian culture.”

Following World War II, the dish could be enjoyed by large Italian families while being simple and inexpensive to make.

Though this may have been new to the Thanksgiving Day table when introduced by Bozzi 10 years ago, the flavor that is packed in abbacchio alla cacciatora using only a few ingredients has made it a staple for the Bozzi and Bonini family members who will be gathering to celebrate the holiday this year.

“This experience is important because of the heart of spending quality time together, sharing the food, recipes and flavor of our culture,” Bozzi said. “I love to replicate the Italian holiday experience into a new culture, to spread the love for food, togetherness and making new memories through the years.”

Recipe for Abbacchio Alla Cacciatora

Ingredients

Lamb chops

Minced garlic

Fresh rosemary

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

White wine Vinegar

Preparation

Sautee the lamb chops with garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper and rosemary on medium-high. Cover and cook until golden brown. Finish uncovered on high heat, with half a cup of white wine vinegar. When vinegar has evaporated, the dish is ready. Add rosemary, salt and pepper to taste.

Pair with sauteed cicoria (dandelion), potato al forno (baked potatoes) and Chianti or other favorite red wine.

