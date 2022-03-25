‘The Addams Family’ hits the San Benito High stage

Live theater is back at school after pausing for the pandemic.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna

Live theater returns to San Benito High School on March 25 as the San Benito High School Drama Department presents “The Addams Family,” a musical drama about a wealthy artisocastic family who are unaware that people around them find them strange.

Director Derek Barnes, who is a SBHS Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher preparing students for college, has helmed eight shows for San Benito Stage Company. This is his first production with the high school.

While looking for storylines to pick from, Barnes came upon “The Addams Family.”

“We were looking into something that could be small enough but allow everyone to feel involved,” Barnes said. “Something that has humor in it, has good songs and moments.”

Barnes said he hopes this show doesn’t end up like “Grease,” which was canceled near opening night in 2019 because of the pandemic.

Featured performers include Noah Ramirez, Ashley Maupin and Jade Wright. Ramirez and Maupin play Gomez and Morticia Addams; Wright plays Alice Beineke.

Ramirez, a 10th grader, has participated in one show as a backstage crew member. Maupin, a junior, has been in 10 shows, and Wright, a senior, has performed in three shows (including “Grease.”)

Laughter was among the challenges they faced during after-school rehearsals.

“A lot of us break character, it’s fun especially when you’re with friends,” Maupin said. “It’s hard to get serious, but when you’re performing, you know it’s time to get serious.”

To get into playing Alice, a fun and quirky character with a passionate side, Wright said she relied on her lines as the character is happy.

“I get into that perky mode by singing some poems before going on stage,” Wright said.

But once Alice goes into her dark side, Wright would recite “all is dark, all is dead” to help her get into the character’s scary side.

For Ramirez, getting into character means focusing on blocking out his surroundings.

“It’s hard, especially for this show, because it’s really funny,” Ramirez said. “We have to try not to laugh. I have to put myself in an imaginary world.”

Maupin and Ramirez both relate to their character’s confidence.

“I kinda relate to Gomez, he’s super confident, and in a lot of ways, I’m confident but not the way he is,” Ramirez said. “He puts himself out there. Other than that he talks a lot, and I talk a lot as well.”

The players agree that after hearing the same jokes on stage it’s not the same as before, however, once they get an audience’s reaction they feel motivated to play along with them.

Vocal director Kayla Chizek, a board member of San Benito Stage Company, said that during auditions those trying out had to sing in front of everyone, similar to “American Idol.”

“It shows who is confident on stage,” she said.

Over time, Chizek noticed how the cast started to become loud and clear.

“They gather confidence as they get to know the song and it just happens. They become confident in singing and scream out,” she said.

She’s had people lose their voice and would tell them, “No party, no rally or no screaming because that’s going to hurt you.

“They have been so dedicated,” Chizek continued. “Even when we aren’t rehearsing they come out and start practicing. They put in the hard work. They’re different with an audience—all of the sudden they start singing louder or playing with the audience with the jokes.”

Planning for “The Addams Family” production began in January. The experience has rejuvenated Barnes’ love for directing. Because of COVID, people lose enthusiasm after staying indoors for so long, he said.

“The Addams Family” was chosen because it will appeal to families. All ages can relate to the story. There are timely messages on being a parent and raising a teenager.

“There are some scenes that make me smile and I know will make the audience smile and some scenes that will make people sad,” said Barnes.

“The Addams Family” will be staged March 25, 26 and 31, and April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m at the SBHS Auditorium.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

