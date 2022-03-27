The art of curating space

Hollister resident Lisamarie Inesi gives her clients peace of mind with her organizational skills.

When all is copacetic and everything in a room has a designated area, it feels like life falls into place. That is the goal that Hollister resident Lisamarie Inesi strives to achieve in her new small business, Squared | Curating Space.

The term curate is used by the art world. It means the process in which one selects pieces to be part of an art museum or exhibition. However, it can have a much broader definition when it comes to redesigning and cultivating a room. Inesi offers a wide variety of services in her business such as organizing pantries or offices and helping new residents of a home make sure all of their possessions have a designated area.

After over 20 years working as a store manager at Nordstrom and owning a roving art gallery business on the side, Inesi moved to Hollister from San Francisco in 2019. She started her own business shortly after relocating.

“I decided to create a business that would serve others through one’s need to be organized,” Inesi said. “I developed a keen eye for ensuring everything has a place. This allows for peace of mind by clearing away clutter and creating clarity in your home or office.”

Inesi takes time to help her clients figure out what is important to them when they want an organized space. She has been rewarded with a steady flow of business and many repeat clients.

Hollister resident Jackie McAbee, a client of Squared, said Inesi brought a sense of relief to her home. She added that putting her house in order allowed her to experience her home as a serene environment.

That was especially important when McAbee was moving from her home of 17 years in Tres Pinos.

“She brought a calm to a stressful moving experience, and helped to organize our new home in a way, making us feel as if we had never moved,” McAbee said. “She brought a calm to the entire moving experience. What normally would have been a stressful situation, she made into a satisfying one.”

McAbee said that Inesi is efficient and professional.

“Hollister has always been my home away from home, and I’ve visited friends and family here for 20 years,” Inesi said.

Though based in Hollister, Inesi serves clients in the Bay Area and Monterey County. In addition to Squared, she is working on a local trash-pick up campaign in Hollister.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.