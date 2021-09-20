The California Department of Fish and Wildlife seeks artists for Game Bird stamp Art Contest

This year’s stamp will feature mountain quail and entries will be judged on originality, artistic composition, anatomical accuracy and suitability for reproduction as a stamp and print.

Information provided the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a statement on September 14, 2021, saying is conducting its annual art contest to select the design for the state’s 2021-2022 upland game bird stamp. The California Upland Game Bird Stamp Art Contest is open to all U.S. residents ages 18 and older. Entries will be accepted from November 1 through December 3.

This year’s stamp will feature mountain quail. Mountain quail (Oreortyx pictus) can be cryptic or conspicuous in character and are challenging quarry for hunters and bird watchers alike. In California, mountain quail are from the northern border with Oregon, south through most mountain ranges (Sierra Nevada, Klamath, Coastal, San Gabriel and Santa Ana Mountains) to the border with Mexico. They favor clearings in forests, where they can forage for seeds and oak galls among shrub cover to evade nearby predators. Males and females share a striking plumage and distinct topknot or head plume, making it impossible to distinguish sex from observation alone.

Entries must include at least one mountain quail, preferably in a habitat or setting representative of California. Entries will be judged on originality, artistic composition, anatomical accuracy and suitability for reproduction as a stamp and print.

The contest will be judged by a panel of experts in the fields of ornithology, conservation, art and printing. The winning artist will be selected during a judging event in December.

An upland game bird validation is required for hunting migratory and resident upland game birds in California. The money generated from stamp sales is dedicated to upland game bird-related conservation projects, education, hunting opportunities and outreach. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife sells over 150,000 upland game bird validations annually. Any individual who purchases an upland game bird validation may request their free collectible stamp by visiting wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/collector-stamps. For collectors who do not purchase a hunting license or upland game bird validation, or for hunters who wish to purchase additional collectible stamps, an order form is also available on the website.

For contest information and entry forms, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/upland-game-bird-stamp.