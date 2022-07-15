The Coalition of Homeless Service Providers names new executive director

Genevieve Lucas-Conwell starts in her new role July 16.

Information provided by The Board of the Coalition of Homeless Service Providers for Monterey and San Benito Counties

The Coalition of Homeless Service Providers for Monterey and San Benito Counties (CHSP) announced Genevieve Lucas-Conwell is the new incoming Executive Director of the Coalition. Lucas-Conwell will start her new role on July 16.

According to the announcement, Lucas-Conwell has served alongside the unhoused population in both San Francisco and Santa Cruz counties. Throughout her time in the sector, Genevieve started a Transitional Age Youth work-development program, co-created a women’s empowerment group for unhoused women and managed a social-enterprise.

“Genevieve is excited to continue her predecessor’s legacy of working alongside community stakeholders in making homelessness a rare and brief occurrence in our community, all while making sure that those we serve are at the center of everything that we do,” the announcement said.

Outgoing Executive Officer Roxanne Wilson’s last day is July 15.