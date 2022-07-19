The Community Foundation announces 2022 scholarships recipients

Information provided by The Community Foundation for San Benito County
The Community Foundation for San Benito County announced its 2022 scholarship recipients.
“Congratulations to the graduating students from Anzar High School, San Andreas Continuation High School, San Benito High School, and all local San Benito County schools,” the announcement said. “The Community Foundation is happy to share in the excitement of their well-deserved success.”
2022 scholarship recipients:
Adam Baxter Memorial Scholarship
- Ethan Salcedo, Meaghan Ricker, Susan Diaz
Charlie Presser Memorial Scholarship
- Jordan Patino-Bejines, Aaron Gonzalez Arana
Charlotte Cabral Scholarship Fund
- Cristian Camacho, Tyler Pacheco, Audrie Casey
Class of 1971 Scholarship
- Christian Turner, Mya Perez
Franca Barsi Memorial Scholarship
- Ayden Triano
Hollister Rotary Scholarship
- Charlotte Meredith, Slater Krokower, Trystan Mumm, Mia Villegas, Naia Traveria-Gonzalo, Samuel Vincent, Brianna Phillips, Isabella Botelho, Caroline Fleming, Nicholas Gutuierez, Eli Holdaway, Frida Barba, Daniel Lopes, Ryen Ortiz, Nicholas Carpenedo
Hope for a Cure Memorial Educational Scholarship
- De’Angelo Blair, Mya Perez, Daniel Lopes
Jean Gillaspie Memorial Scholarship – Athlete
- Ryen Ortiz
Jean Gillaspie Memorial Scholarship – Business
- Emily Delgado
Jean Gillaspie Memorial Scholarship – Nursing
- Brian Estrada, Neftaly Medina
Jennie and Henry Solorio Memorial Scholarship Fund
- Brian Estrada, Dario Garcia, Melissa Gutierrez, Antonio Lara, Sienna Perez, Breanne Rosas, Abraham Solorio
John L. & Jean M. Barrett Scholarship Fund
- Daniel Lopes, Eduardo Lopez, Abraham Solorio
Kelly Freitas Memorial Scholarship
- Mya Perez
Kenny Fehlman Memorial Scholarship
- Ethan Salcedo, Meaghan Ricker
Klauer Family Young Leader Scholarship
- Mia Villegas, Daniel Lopes
Latino Generations Scholarship
- Erindida Corona, Susan Diaz, Brian Estrada, Joseph Fata, Antonio Lara, Alexandra Mares, Hector Ochoa, Jesse Preciado
Martha Metzger Fine Arts Scholarship
- Frida Barba
Mike & Marie Pera Memorial Scholarship
- Clara Taggart
Robert D. Scattini Memorial Scholarship
- Frida Barba
Timothy Conley Baldwin Leadership Scholarship
- Nicholas Carpenedo
Timothy Conley Baldwin STEAM
- Jesse Preciado
William Burton Nichols Memorial Scholarship
- Mia Villegas, Brian Estrada
Women’s Club of Hollister Scholarship
- Meaghan Ricker, Kyleigh McMullen, Mia Villegas, Isabela Botello, Madeline Slater
“A thriving community depends on supporting the educational endeavors of future leaders and talented individuals entering the workforce,” the Community Foundation said. “These scholarships provide students less worry about covering the cost of tuition, books, supplies, and other essentials, to focus more on the opportunities in front of them.”
It added that since 2006 the Community Foundation has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to San Benito County students.
“We are exceptionally grateful to all our generous donors, without whom this would not be possible,” The Community Foundation said.
If you are interested in learning more about the available scholarships, donating, or setting up a fund to support higher educational endeavors, visit the Community Foundation’s website or contact Brenda Weatherly at [email protected]