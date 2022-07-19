The Community Foundation announces 2022 scholarships recipients

“A thriving community depends on supporting the educational endeavors of future leaders and talented individuals entering the workforce,” the Community Foundation said. “These scholarships provide students less worry about covering the cost of tuition, books, supplies, and other essentials, to focus more on the opportunities in front of them.”

It added that since 2006 the Community Foundation has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to San Benito County students.

“We are exceptionally grateful to all our generous donors, without whom this would not be possible,” The Community Foundation said.

If you are interested in learning more about the available scholarships, donating, or setting up a fund to support higher educational endeavors, visit the Community Foundation’s website or contact Brenda Weatherly at [email protected]