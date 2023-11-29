Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The annual Lights on Celebration participants paraded through downtown Hollister Nov. 25. There were over 70 organizations that participated in the event.

Santa Claus. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Legacy Church float preparing for the Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

Hollister Police Department. Photo by Adam Breen.

Spreckles VFW #6849 members rolled in on their decorated motorcycles. Photo by Adam Bell.

The Grinch was present in a couple of the floats. Photo by Adam Bell.

Luigi and Mario participated in the Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.

The line-up order:

Jaime the Elf VFW Honor Guard Hollister Youth Band Hollister Police Dept. American Legion Riders/Sons of America Legion Spreckles VFW #6849 San Benito Dance Academy/Foundation San Benito County Sheriff’s Office Central Coast Muscle Cars & Classic Hollister Exchange Club California High School Rodeo Assn. District 4 Rodeo Team YMCA of San Benito County San Benito County Lulac #2890 Hollister Ace Hardware Hollister Youth Lacrosse Hollister Animal Shelter Girl Scouts of San Benito County San Benito Rockery/Star Concrete Hollister High School Scarlet Regiment Wafelbakker Anderson Orthodontics The Salvation Army Mad Pursuit Brewing Co. Hollister Game Truck Cub Scout Pack 444 Little Tree Community San Benito County Disc Golf Club Hollister Vikings Snow Princess Fairview 4-H Amazon/Foot Steps Hollister Heat Robert Postigo Special Needs Fund San Benito County Saddle Horse Association Flying Colors Dance Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints The Beach 101.7 Vincent’s Garden of Hope Haia Hula Dance Company Union 4-H Community FoodBank of San Benito County Christ Fellowship Graniterock Maze Middle School ASB AMR Hollister Blackjacks Fast Pitch Softball SBC Local Transportation Authority (County Express) Hollister FFA City of Hollister Hollister Cowboys Central Ag Supply Rancho Maze Band Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts Fusion Elite Pacific Scientific Hollister Rebels Last Generation Dance Team Legacy Church San Benito Health Foundation Southside School ; 59A Buddy’s Ice Cream La Catrina Mexican Grill Friends of the San Benito County Free Library San Benito Aquatics American Casting Company Hollister Tremors Soccer Faultline Derby Devilz Rancho Santana School Parents Club Nick Guevara; 67A Hollister High School Life Skills School Program Hollister Fire Dept. With Buddy the Elf Tri-City Band Corps’ Royal Regiment Santa Claus

