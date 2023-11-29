Armando Beas Jr. Photo By Adam Bell.
The annual Lights on Celebration participants paraded through downtown Hollister Nov. 25. There were over 70 organizations that participated in the event.

  • Santa Claus. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Legacy Church preparing for the Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Hollister Police Department. Photo by Adam Breen.
  • Spreckles VFW #6849 members rolled in on their decorated motorcycles. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • The Grinch was present in a couple of the floats. Photo by Adam Bell.
  • Luigi and Mario participated in the Lights On Celebration. Photo by Adam Bell.
The line-up order:

  1. Jaime the Elf
  2. VFW Honor Guard
  3. Hollister Youth Band
  4. Hollister Police Dept.
  5. American Legion Riders/Sons of America Legion
  6. Spreckles VFW #6849
  7. San Benito Dance Academy/Foundation
  8. San Benito County Sheriff’s Office
  9. Central Coast Muscle Cars & Classic
  10. Hollister Exchange Club
  11. California High School Rodeo Assn. District 4 Rodeo Team
  12. YMCA of San Benito County
  13. San Benito County Lulac #2890
  14. Hollister Ace Hardware
  15. Hollister Youth Lacrosse
  16. Hollister Animal Shelter
  17. Girl Scouts of San Benito County
  18. San Benito Rockery/Star Concrete
  19. Hollister High School Scarlet Regiment
  20. Wafelbakker Anderson Orthodontics
  21. The Salvation Army
  22. Mad Pursuit Brewing Co.
  23. Hollister Game Truck
  24. Cub Scout Pack 444
  25. Little Tree Community
  26. San Benito County Disc Golf Club
  27. Hollister Vikings
  28. Snow Princess
  29. Fairview 4-H
  30. Amazon/Foot Steps
  31. Hollister Heat
  32. Robert Postigo Special Needs Fund
  33. San Benito County Saddle Horse Association
  34. Flying Colors Dance
  35. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
  36. The Beach 101.7
  37. Vincent’s Garden of Hope
  38. Haia Hula Dance Company
  39. Union 4-H
  40. Community FoodBank of San Benito County
  41. Christ Fellowship
  42. Graniterock
  43. Maze Middle School ASB
  44. AMR
  45. Hollister Blackjacks Fast Pitch Softball
  46. SBC Local Transportation Authority (County Express)
  47. Hollister FFA
  48. City of Hollister
  49. Hollister Cowboys
  50. Central Ag Supply
  51. Rancho Maze Band
  52. Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts
  53. Fusion Elite
  54. Pacific Scientific
  55. Hollister Rebels
  56. Last Generation Dance Team
  57. Legacy Church
  58. San Benito Health Foundation
  59. Southside School ; 59A Buddy’s Ice Cream
  60. La Catrina Mexican Grill
  61. Friends of the San Benito County Free Library
  62. San Benito Aquatics
  63. American Casting Company
  64. Hollister Tremors Soccer
  65. Faultline Derby Devilz
  66. Rancho Santana School Parents Club
  67. Nick Guevara; 67A Hollister High School Life Skills School Program
  68. Hollister Fire Dept. With Buddy the Elf
  69. Tri-City Band Corps’ Royal Regiment
  70. Santa Claus

