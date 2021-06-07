The National Weather Service issues a wind advisory

Advisory in effect until 8:00 p.m. on June 7 for areas in Coastal Santa Cruz County, Southern Monterey Bay, and the Salinas Valley.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8:00 p.m. on June 7.

Affected areas include Coastal Santa Cruz County, Southern Monterey Bay, and the Salinas Valley.

Winds between 25-35 mph will be possible with areas along the gaps and passes having the potential for 35-45 mph gusts at times, with local gusts up to 55 mph possible at some of the favored gaps and passes.

Winds will pick up Monday as a low pressure moves over the region, with areas along the immediate coast, the City of San Francisco, and wind-facing portions of the East Bay interior valleys and the Salinas valley all expected to experience sustained winds between 25-35 mph with higher localized gusts up to 55 mph along the favored gaps and passes such as San Bruno and Altamont. These winds will weaken by sunset as the low departs the region but will still observe breezy isolated spots along the gaps and passes in the evening.

Instructions:

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.