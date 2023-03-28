The San Benito County Arts Council to open public exhibition

The event will feature artists chosen for the Clean California projects in San Benito County.

The San Benito County Arts Council, Caltrans and the cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista invite the community to the Clean California Art Show Opening Party on Saturday, April 1, 6-7:30 pm at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street, located in the historic train depot in downtown Hollister. The exhibition includes public art designs and other work by James Peterson of Art + Contraptions, Ryan Sarfati and Eric Skotnes of Yanoe x Zoueh, as well as local artists Clay Peer, Venecia Prudencio, Enrique Luna, Makayla Magdaleno and Josh Liem.

All featured artists will be creating public artworks as part of the two Clean California Highway Beautification Projects taking place in San Benito County in Spring 2023, Hollister’s Highway 25 and San Juan Bautista’s Washington Street Underpass project. The public is invited to attend to preview the public art designs, provide community feedback, meet the artists in person and mingle with other art supporters and community leaders.

The Opening Party features live music, no host bar and food available for purchase by El Guapo Kitchen and Wonder Cotton Candy. This event is free and open to the public.

The Clean California Art Show will be on display at The Art Depot from March 18th-April 15th.

Visitors can also view the work during special Open Gallery Hours, 12-4 pm, every Saturday, March 18-April 15.

Learn more about the Clean California program.

For other Art Show information or to make other arrangements for viewing, please call 831.636.2787 or email [email protected]