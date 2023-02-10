The Small Business Administration offers disaster recovery resources

The San Benito County Businesses Council provides information for homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations on resources.

All of the following information was provided by the San Benito County Business Council

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) offers resources in times of a disaster. They are Disaster Recovery Centers and Local Assistance available. This is for anyone who needs one-one assistance.

Below are Fact Sheets for download and 3 steps to apply if needed. This is for homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations this is including places of worship. Otherwise, they can apply online.

The SBA is assisting our survivors who had suffered from the December 27 severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides can receive disaster assistance.

SBA continues to offer disaster assistance by way of low-interest Federal loans to those affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. March 16, 2023 is the deadline for physical damage to apply. For Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the deadline is October 16, 2023.

SBA works alongside FEMA and USDA in a federal declared disaster by providing liquidity and capital in the form of long-term low interest rate loans. The maximum payback is for 30 years and not all qualify. These loans are for homes, personal property, businesses of all sizes and most private nonprofits. These businesses can also apply for economic injury disaster loans if business operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

For example, the home that the farmer might inhabit on a farm is considered a primary residence. Any and all damages to this dwelling can be sought for through the SBA’s disaster program. Any automobiles – cars, trucks used to distribute could be repaired with the SBA funds. Any nonfarm equipment is considered to be potentially eligible for SBA loan funds.

The SBA program is for the uninsured and the underinsured.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disasters. “Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disasters’ impact.

Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property including primary car. Renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.

As mentioned above, businesses of all sizes and most private nonprofits can receive up to $2 million.

Interest rates on this disaster is as low as 3.305 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.313 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

Applicants may apply online or Disaster Recovery Center, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Attached are digital copies of information you might find helpful. Please feel free to copy and distribute as you see fit and to post this information onto your web page.

If you would like a meeting or have any further questions about SBA disaster assistance. The best way to reach the SBA Public Information Officer, Barbara Nitis is (571) 752-0660, or by email, [email protected]