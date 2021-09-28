Third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for specific Pfizer vaccinated individuals

Booster available for Pfizer vaccinated individuals who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

San Benito County announced that a third “booster” dose is now available for specific Pfizer vaccinated individuals at least six months after completing an initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series.

People previously vaccinated with Pfizer BioNTech who should receive a booster include:

Age 65 years and older;

Long term care residents; and

Age 50 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities (including communities of color and others at risk of inequities).

People who might consider receiving a booster based on their individual benefits and risks include:

Age 18 through 49 years with underlying medical conditions

Age 18 through 64 who are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to their occupation or institutional setting. The CDC currently defines occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 as: First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff) Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers) Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Corrections workers U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers Grocery store workers



The third dose is for individuals whose first two doses were the Pfizer vaccine only. No booster recommendations have been made yet by the Federal Drug Administration for individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The release states the third“booster dose does not qualify for county incentive programs of a $25 gift card promotion and $200 cash.

Appointments are available through https://myturn.ca.gov/, which also includes information about drop-in vaccination sites throughout the county, including local pharmacies.

Please talk to your healthcare provider about whether getting a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 third “booster” dose is appropriate for you. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit VaccinateALL58.com.

San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline 831-636-4113