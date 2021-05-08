Thousands attend first Farmer’s Market of the season

Several vendors sell out their supply.

It was a welcome sight for the more than 1,000 people who attended the first Farmer’s Market of the season on a sunny day in downtown Hollister. It was so well attended that many vendors sold out their inventory at the May 5 event, according to Hollister Downtown Association Executive Director Corey Shaffer.

“These vendors typically do really well at our Farmer’s Market, but, truthfully, with us being basically closed down for a year people couldn’t wait to get out and support our local Farmer’s Market and vendors,” Shaffer said.

The Farmer’s Market was held from 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sixth Street between San Benito and East streets and on the city parking lot. It will continue every Wednesday through Sept. 29.

Among the vendors that sold out were MMM Churros, Mansmith’s BBQ, DeBrito Chocolate Factory and West Coast Berry Producer.

Other vendors from around the area included Hummus Heaven, Lily’s Fresh Fruit, Ivan’s Baked Potatoes, Snowie Shaved Ice, Lemon Made, Hernandez Produce, Penny Lane Farm, KettlePop and Apricot King Orchards.

Hollister resident Whittney Williams said she was glad to see so many people at the market despite being smaller than it was before the pandemic. She ended up going home with strawberries, kettle corn, candy apples, hummus and some barbeque.

“It was really great that so many vendors were there and it definitely felt like a little bit of normalcy returning,” Williams said, adding that she will be returning for some churros and a baked potato next week.

Shaffer said because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Downtown Association is limiting spaces for vendors to about 40, but hopes the market can expand in the near future.

“It was a good event for our attendees and our vendors and we’re very happy to do what we can in the situation we are in,” Shaffer said.

