Three areas in San Benito County experiencing power outages

PG&E says it is preparing for additional power outages ahead of the new storm.

PG&E announced there are three outages in San Benito County ahead of the 15th major storm event in its service area in 2023. According to PG&E’s power outage map, those areas are near the corner of Fairview and McCloskey roads, in Aromas and the corner of Nicholson and Hilltop drives. A total of five customers are without power as of 12:15 p.m.

The estimated time of power restoration for the Nicholson Drive outage is March 28 at 8 p.m. No estimates are provided for the other two outages.

PG&E said crews are staged and ready to respond to outages on the Central Coast today as a strong weather system brings gusty winds and moderate to heavy rain that could result in weather-related damage to our equipment.

“We have thousands of crew members in the field, with a focus on Santa Cruz County where the most damage is expected,” PG&E said. “Because the weather is dynamic, our crews are ready to roll to other areas if the weather shifts. Our Emergency Operations Center and all local emergency centers are activated to ensure all staff and resources are supporting storm restoration efforts.”

It added that PG&E has an incident management team, which is a strike team of electric workers, logistics, operations leaders, safety and other personnel, in Santa Cruz County of over 1,000 members ready to respond to any hazards that result in damages to their equipment, disrupting electric service.

“This year’s series of storms with strong winds and heavy rains resulted in trees, limbs and other debris falling into powerlines, damaging equipment and interrupting electric service,” PG&E said. “This is the same concern we have with this storm which could result in trees, limbs or debris striking our power equipment and disrupting electric service. Due to the soil being very saturated, it is likely that additional rain or strong winds could result in vegetation falling.”

PG&E added that downed trees, branches, and snow could be hiding a power line.

“Assume all wires are energized and extremely dangerous,” PG&E said. “Don’t touch or try to move the power line, stay away. Report downed lines to 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.”

Residents may click here to learn what to do if you see a downed power line (pge.com)

Here are the Central Coast outage numbers as of 10 a.m. today with a total of 128.

Monterey County: 50

Santa Cruz County: 75

San Benito County: 3

According to PG&E, since the start of the calendar year through March 27 PG&E has restored more than 7 million customers whose electric service was interrupted by the severe weather; 79% of those customers were restored in 12 hours or less.

PG&E’s meteorologists are forecasting the storm will be most severe in the company’s Humboldt and Peninsula divisions (Category 4) with our North Bay, North Valley, Sierra, East Bay, Diablo, De Anza and Central Coast (Category 3) also expected to see significant impacts.

Since Dec. 31, 2022, we’ve: Replaced 5,977 poles Replaced 906 miles of wire (more than the distance from the Giants’ Oracle Park Stadium to Dodger Stadium and back) Removed 13,844 trees that damaged infrastructure.



Customer Storm Preparedness and Safety Tips from PG&E