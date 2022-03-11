Three county election races extended candidate filing deadline to March 16

Residents have until March 16 at 5 p.m. to file initial papers.

Official ballot drop box in Ridgemark. Photo by Leslie David.

Three county races have no incumbent running in the primaries resulting in a deadline extension to declare candidacy for those races to March 16 at 5 p.m. Deadline to file for positions where the incumbent filed on time is March 10, San Benito County Elections Office said.

The races included in the extension are:

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 3. The incumbent is Peter Hernandez, who is running for Congress District 18f.

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 4. The incumbent Bob Tiffany is not running for reelection.

County Clerk. This position was recently part of the Auditor-Controller office but was recently broken into two. The incumbent Joe Paul Gonzalez is running for reelection of the Auditor-Controller position.

Eligible residents can submit a Candidate Filing Pre-Registration Form on the County’s election website. Following this step the elections office will contact potential candidates regarding the next steps.

More information can be found here.