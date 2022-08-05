Three events providing students with free school supplies

They’ll be distributed at San Andreas Continuation School, Target and Enterprise Martial Arts Studio.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau

As school is starting in a few weeks, community organizations and agencies are holding resource fairs for students in need to get their school supplies for free.

The San Benito County Office of Education will host a Back-to-School Resource Fair at San Andreas High School parking lot (191 Alvarado Street) from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. Students who attend the fair will receive new backpacks with school supplies, a free haircut, dental care, free food and more.

“This back-to-school fair intends to provide our youth who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in foster care, including students who are in need with supplies and care to be ready for the first day of school by removing the barriers often caused by the situation,” Director of Student Services Gwen Baquiran said. For more information, contact Barquiran at 831-637-5393 ext. 224.

United Way and San Benito County are organizing Stuff the Bus, which happens on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Target parking lot (1790 Airline Highway) for students to receive backpacks filled with school supplies. Students are asked to register with their school district to receive one.

Mark Preader, owner of Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts, is holding a school supply drive on Aug. 7. “For the past three weeks, our amazing students and parents have donated school supplies for our school supply drive that is happening this Sunday at our Academy from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” Preader said. “They will be distributed to children who are unable to afford their school supplies this year and we also have supplies set aside for teachers as well, who always must buy their own supplies for their classrooms.”

Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts is located at 817 Industrial Dr. Suite F., in Hollister.

