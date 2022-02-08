Three locals place top-10 in Mission 10 race

Locals place top-10 in two race categories.

Three Hollister residents place top-10 in two race categories of the 38th Annual Mission 10 Race. The race, which took place on Jan. 29, also broke a registration record. The race included a half marathon, a 10 mile, a 5K and a 1-mile fun run.

Two Hollister residents made the top 10 in the half marathon: Kolton Klauer placed 5th (1:26:15) and John Lopez placed 9th (1:36:18). Hollister resident Zander Brister also broke into the top 10 in the 5K race placing 9th with a time of 19:45. Hollister resident Joseph Loredo was the best county resident time in the 10-mile race crossing the finish line at 58:32, placing 12th.

Alan Samuels of Prundale placed first in the half marathon with a time of 1:19:43, Diego Leon of San Jose led the 10 mile with a time of 52:46 and Anthony Cortes of Half Moon Bay won the 5K race with a time of 15:53. The complete list of times can be found here.

Bill Tiffany, race director, said there was approximately 200 more runners than they’ve had before. He said in 2020 there were 584 registered runners. The Rotary Club of Hollister did not hold the race in 2021 because of COVID-19.

“We were really pleased that we had so many participants,” Tiffany said. “We feel it’s a benefit to the community and an opportunity for families and people to get out doors and have a good time doing something that is healthy.”

He added that participation in other races has increase and that he attributes it to people wanting to get out of the house after being indoors since the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Though exact numbers are not yet known, Tiffany estimates the Rotary Club of Hollister raised between $30,000-$35,000, which is used to fund scholarships for high school seniors.