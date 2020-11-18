Tom Steyer to speak at Monterey Bay Economic Partnership State of the Region

Sixth annual meeting switches to virtual format on Dec. 2.

Information provided by Monterey Bay Economic Partnership.

Tom Steyer, business and climate leader and former 2020 presidential candidate, will join Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) at the sixth annual State of the Region on Dec. 2. According to a recent release, Steyer will share updates on how California is building an equitable, resilient and sustainable economic recovery and talk about his experience as co-chair of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Economic Recovery Taskforce. Those interested in attending the virtual meeting can register here.

“We are pleased that Tom Steyer can join us to provide an update on the plans of Governor Newsom’s Economic Recovery Taskforce and share with our region his insights on the intersection of environmental and economic policy,” said Kate Roberts, president and CEO of MBEP. “The topics Tom will address couldn’t be more timely and urgent.”

The released added that Steyer left his investing business to give his own money, time, and energy to fight for progressive causes.

“Everyday we are all living the impacts of our current, overlapping crises,” said Steyer. “Our communities look different because of devastating wildfires, record unemployment, and uncertainty of what the future holds. One thing we are certain of is that we must come out of this moment better, more resilient than before. This is going to require bold, urgent leadership from across sectors who know that we must meet this moment together.”

Steyer is part of a larger program, covering a range of topics, from getting an effective COVID-19 vaccine, to wildfire mitigation, to investing locally in our economic recovery, and more. MBEP will explore some bold ideas about how the community can rebound from multiple current crises to create a more inclusive, resilient and vibrant economy for all.