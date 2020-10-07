Traffic advisory issued for State Route 156 overnight closures

Construction will start the week of Oct. 19.

Information provided by Caltrans District 4.

The week of Oct. 19, Caltrans will begin pavement and maintenance work on State Route 156 (SR-156) in the city of Hollister and in Santa Clara County. Construction activities will include cold-plane and overlay to preserve and extend the life of the existing pavement. Construction is scheduled to be completed in November. Nearby residents will experience normal construction noise which will be monitored. Work is weather permitting.

The schedule and times are subject to change.

Overnight Work Schedule and Lane Closures

State Route 156 (North of San Benito County line):

Monday through Friday: 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday through Saturday: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday through Sunday: 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunday through Monday: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

State Route 156 (Completely Closed North of San Benito County line to Junction Route 152):

Monday through Friday: 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Friday through Saturday: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday through Sunday: 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Sunday through Monday: 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra time for their commute. For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY. For real-time traffic, click- on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/. Or follow Caltrans District 4 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CaltranD4