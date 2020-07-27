Traffic delays due to Cotton Fire on Hwy 152

Panoche Road backed up with cars and semis traveling into the county.

July 27 traffic on Panoche Road near the Wiggle Tail grade, between Panoche Valley and Paicines General Store. Photo courtesy of Robert Frusetta.

A section of Highway 152 just west of San Luis Reservoir has been closed for several hours following a big rig roll over which resulted in a vegetation fire. The blaze—referred to as the Cotton Fire—has burned 300 acres and is at 15% containment as of 10:59 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

According to a spokesperson for Caltrans District 5, in the last half hour one lane in each direction has opened, but traffic is moving slowly. All lanes are expected to open at 4:01 p.m.

It has been reported that Caltrans diverted some traffic to Panoche Road. The Caltrans District 5 spokesperson could not confirm that and directed BenitoLink to contact District 4, who was not immediately available for comment.

Jason Derosa, public works superintendent for San Benito County, referred to the traffic on Panoche Road as a disaster.

“It’s taking people four hours on Panoche Road because of the diversion,” he said. “Semis should not be sent through there. The road can’t handle traffic like that. It’s a small country rural road.”