Tri-County business webinar planned for August 12

'Operation Green during COVID-19' to offer strategies for a safe environment and increased profits during crisis.

Information provided by San Benito Integrated Waste Management.

The Tri-County Monterey Bay Area Green Business Program will host an upcoming webinar for small business owners who want to stay informed on the best methods for keeping clients, staff and their business safe in challenging times. The free webinar will take place on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to update small business owners on the most important issues in health safety, environmental safety and business survival and success.

Local experts from the fields of sustainable business practices and environmental management will share the latest information on local ordinances and state-wide mandates impacting business purchasing decisions, according to a recent release. They’ll answer questions about changes to plastics regulation and the safety of reusable utensils and dishware compared to single use disposable items. They’ll offer creative ways to green up or stay green as businesses adapt, survive and revive.

According to the release, data shows that safety concerns are major hurdles for consumers. Consumers and business partners alike want to know what disinfectants are effective and safe. The webinar will feature a segment on disinfectants with a specialist who will help disentangle when to use disinfectants versus cleaners and whether nontoxic options kill COVID-19.

To register, visit operationgreen_covid19.eventbrite.com