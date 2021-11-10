Trick or Treat Streets returns to downtown

Fruits, Michael Myers and characters from the Wizard of Oz invade downtown Hollister.

This article was written by Jonathan Crowther

Around 35 vendors supported the annual event Trick or Treat Streets. COVID-19 did not seem to have affected the turnout at all. Even last year when the event was drive-thru, there was over 800 people. This year surpassed that with 1000 bags went out in 30 minutes to visitors. MMM Churros, Hollister Police Department, SBC Sheriff’s Department, and Veterans of Foreign Wars are just a few local supporters of the event this year. This year the costume contest returned.