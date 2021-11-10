Children and Youth

Trick or Treat Streets returns to downtown

Fruits, Michael Myers and characters from the Wizard of Oz invade downtown Hollister.
Group of fruits. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
This article was written by Jonathan Crowther

 

Around 35 vendors supported the annual event Trick or Treat Streets. COVID-19 did not seem to have affected the turnout at all. Even last year when the event was drive-thru, there was over 800 people. This year surpassed that with 1000 bags went out in 30 minutes to visitors. MMM Churros, Hollister Police Department, SBC Sheriff’s Department, and Veterans of Foreign Wars are just a few local supporters of the event this year. This year the costume contest returned. 

Trick or Treat Streets. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
Jayla, 1st prize winner in her category, in her race kart inspired by Wreck-it Ralph. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
Trick or Treat Streets. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
Alexander Ruiz showing off his skull and prop baseball bat on-stage. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
Michael Anthony Jr. doing his best Michael Myers impression. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
Trick or Treat Streets. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
Turner, 1st prize winner in contest (ages 4-7?), in Beetlejuice costume. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
DJ Booth. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
Wizard of Oz family. Photo by Jonathan Crowther.
Guest Writer