Trikes replace bikes in July 4th celebration

The annual Hollister Independence Day weekend onslaught of motorcycles was replaced by parade of families and bicycles decorated in red, white, and blue bunting in celebration of the national holiday.

The 4th of July Kiddie Parade celebrated Independence Day and is the kickoff for Hollister's 150th Anniversary. Photo by John Chadwell.

A few hundred families came to downtown Hollister on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day as they took part in the annual kiddie parade that meandered from the Veterans Memorial Building along San Benito Street, turning right at South Street, over to Monterey Street, then down to Fifth Street, returning to San Benito Street as they ended back at the starting point. At the plaza in front of the memorial building parade participants lined up for cookies, drinks and a face-painting artist.

“Every year we offer the Kiddie Parade for our youth as they decorate their bikes and trikes, ” said Tina Garza, Hollister Recreation services manager. “It’s also the kickoff of the city’s 150th year celebration.”

Bicycles, scooters and wagons were decorated in red, white and blue bunting in celebration of the national holiday.

George Nava, former commander of VFW Post 9242, and Maria Spanri, commander of American Legion Post 69, led the parade.

Gianno Devencenzi, 7, a member of Cub Scout Troop 444, said about being in the parade: “I’m a little nervous. It’s my first parade.”

It was also Ted Buckingham’s first parade. As the 5-year-old pushed his scooter along, his parents Jennifer and Joel, walked alongside him. Joel, the newly elected San Benito County district attorney, said, “We’re so excited about being here to celebrate America’s birth. We’re excited for the city of Hollister having this kiddie parade for us.”

Council members Dolores Morales and Rick Perez also took part in the parade. “It’s wonderful seeing all the parents and the kids celebrating the Fourth of July,” Morales said. As he was handing out “I love Hollister pens,” Perez said, “This is what Hollister is about, small town patriotism.”

