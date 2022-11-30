True Value to offer free fluorescent light bulb recycling

Residents can receive a $10 off coupon towards the purchase of light emitting diodes (LEDs) while coupons last.

Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management

San Benito County Integrated Waste Management announced residents can now recycle their unbroken fluorescent lamps free at True Value, located at 1260 Fourth Street in Hollister.

The news release said in early 2022, San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) was awarded a grant from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) to expand access to recycling opportunities for household hazardous waste, including fluorescent light recycling, and provide eco-friendly alternatives such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

“Fluorescent lights contain mercury, a potent and persistent neurotoxin,” the release said. “Fluorescent lights that break pose a serious health risk to consumers and solid waste management workers. Fluorescent lights are considered household hazardous waste at end-of-life and must be disposed of at a designated location. It is illegal to dispose of fluorescent lights in your trash or recycling.”

The release said the grant project also includes the distribution of over 600 coupons valued at $10 applicable towards the purchase of LEDs, redeemable at True Value in Hollister.

Waste Management added that LED alternatives are better for you and the environment.

“They do not contain mercury,” the release said. “Because LEDs use half as much electricity as fluorescents, retrofitting a small office could save $6,000 over a typical LED lamp’s lifetime, while a school could save as much as $24,000. LEDs also reduce replacement costs and waste because they last 2–3 times longer than fluorescents and do not need hazardous waste disposal.”

San Benito County residents can also bring their fluorescent lights and other household hazardous waste, including batteries and paint, to the monthly household hazardous waste collection event at John Smith Road Landfill every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.