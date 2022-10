Event to feature Hollister races and measures.

Twin Oaks, a gated active 55+ adult living facility, announced it is hosting a candidate forum Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

The event, which is expected to last about an hour, is scheduled to be held at 2070 McClellan Street in Hollister.

Capacity is limited to 60 people. To register click here.

Races to be included in the forum: