Two dead, three critically injured in Hollister drive-by shooting

Police are investigating the shooting as possibly gang-related.

Two Hollister residents were shot dead and three were critically injured following a drive-by shooting March 26.

Sheriff Eric Taylor identified the two deceased as Jaime Jesus Gomez, 23, and Daniel Eli Gonzalez, 21.

According to Hollister Police, the shooting occurred about 8:49 p.m. on the 300 block of Rustic Street.

Police said one of the victims was found at the scene conscious and was airlifted to the hospital. Two other victims were taken to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital on private vehicles before the police arrived but eventually were transferred to the regional trauma center, one by ambulance and another by helicopter.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” police said. “Initial information revealed the five victims were standing outside the home when a dark colored compact SUV drove northbound on Rustic Street and opened fire as it passed the home. Multiple shots were fired at the individuals and the car quickly drove away from the scene. This incident is being investigated as a possible gang-related shooting.”

Police said anyone with information regarding these investigations can contact The Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.