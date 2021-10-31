Two local animal welfare providers to be honored Nov. 14

Memory book supplies will be available at tables curbside for those who want to share their gratitude, favorite memory, anecdote, and/or photo to help create a memory book for the family of each honoree.

The community is invited to participate in a drive-up tribute to celebrate the lives of two special animal welfare providers in San Benito County who passed away in 2021: Dr. Robert Darrell (Doc) Wilson and Ms. Terry Klein.

This event honors two beloved local animal care-givers and pets are also invited to this drive-up tribute. The community event will take place on Nov. 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 72 California Street in Hollister. Rain or shine it is an outdoor event .

What is the drive-up tribute?

Memory book supplies will be available at tables curbside, please stop by to share your gratitude, favorite memory, anecdote, and/or photo to help us create a memory book for the family of each honoree. A polaroid camera will also be available to add photos of you and any pets who might want to take a ride to the drive up tribute.

About the honorees:

Doc Wilson was the owner and operator of the Animal Hospital of Hollister for over 25 years. As one of the few small animal veterinarians in Hollister, he provided veterinary care for countless furry family members and touched the lives of many human family members too. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor, Jiu Jitsu practitioner, and a United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran.

Mrs. Teri Klein was a lifelong learner, gardener, rock-hound, traveler, and lover of the natural world. She was a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She worked many years at Gavilan College, was a docent at Elkhorn Slough, and helped found the local organization Pet Friends. Ending pet overpopulation through spay/neuter programs. Ensuring that homeless pets were provided for were causes that Teri deeply believed in.