Two San Benito County areas among state highway beautification projects

Caltrans gives $312 million to improve 126 public spaces across California.

Two areas in San Benito County have been chosen as beautification spots as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative. Caltrans is awarding $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state’s highway system including 12 projects in District 5, which is made up of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties.

One of the projects is known as the Pinnacles National Park Highway Beautification. The area consists of Highway 25 between Santa Ana and Tres Pinos roads.

Veronica Lezama, transportation planner for the Council of San Benito County Governments (COG), said the project aims to upgrade and beautify public spaces for walking and recreation, and enhance cultural connection for underserved communities.

She said landscape design is in progress by a Caltrans landscape architect.

Lezama also said there are three schools located within feet of the highway, as well as a senior housing development, and a low-income apartment complex on East Park Street. A new commercial development with major retail is underway along the highway between Tres Pinos Road and East Park Street that could increase pedestrian travel along the facility.

The other project is to install a mural at the Highway 156 bridge undercrossing at Washington Street in San Juan Bautista.

A news release from Caltrans said the work is designed “to foster cultural connections and civic pride.”

It added that its projects are expected to generate 3,600 jobs statewide as part of the multiyear initiative to remove trash and beautify community gateways and public areas along highways, streets, and roads. It also said 98% of the projects will benefit historically underserved or excluded communities.

“Caltrans has partnered with communities throughout California to identify and develop projects that meet the specific needs of each region,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “By working together, we’re better able to restore public pride in our communities and help change the habits that create litter in the first place.”

Caltrans said the plans were developed in collaboration with tribal and local governments, nonprofits and businesses. The 126 state beautification projects include art installations, green spaces, and efforts to improve safety and promote community connections.

Lezama said there is no start date yet for the San Benito projects and she did not yet have the exact funding amount.

Lezama added COG chose the Highway 25 spot because it’s heavily traveled and has a lot of foot traffic, yet the area is somewhat plain. She said she thought it would get more traffic if it had some landscaping. The plan, in part, is to plant trees in the area which Caltrans agreed to maintain for one year.

Lezama added that the Washington Street project details are forthcoming.

“A key feature of public artwork is the importance of integrating art into the fabric of the city in order to enrich and enhance the physical attractiveness of the city,” Lezama said. “Public art transforms spaces and makes a valuable contribution to the appreciation of the city and the quality of public spaces.”

The other 10 projects (worth $11.5 million) located in District 5 are:

Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara County—Chumash Museum Beautification

Hwy. 166 in New Cuyama, Santa Barbara County—Highway Beautification and Community Enhancements

Hwy. 135 in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County—Main Street Beautification and Pedestrian Upgrades

Hwy. 1 in Oceano, San Luis Obispo County—Main Street Parklet Creation

Hwy. 101 in Atascadero, San Luis Obispo County—Park & Ride Lot Enhancement

Hwy. 101 in King City, Monterey County—Highway Beautification and Pedestrian enhancements

Hwy. 101 in Salinas, Monterey County—Alisal Neighborhood Beautification (three under-crossings)

Hwy. 156 in Castroville, Monterey County—Pedestrian Enhancements

Hwy. 183 in Castroville, Monterey County—‘Arch’ Landmark Restoration

Highways 129/152 in Watsonville, Santa Cruz County—Historic Main Street Beautification

A full list of projects is here .