Two vehicle collision on Fairview Road leaves one dead

A resident from Newark is pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy

The California Highway Patrol released the following information on Sept. 27 regarding a fatal collision on Fairview Road in Hollister on Sept. 26.

The releases said that at approximately 7:29 p.m., Eric Romo (31) of Calexico, driving a 2021 Peterbuilt truck, and made a left turn from a private property onto northbound Fairview Road, just north of Fairview Court. An unnamed driver (77) of Newark was driving a 2017 Buick southbound on Fairview Road, approaching the Peterbuilt and collided into the rear trailer being towed by Peterbuilt and became lodged underneath it.

According to the release, upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel, the unnamed driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Romo did not sustain any injuries. It has been determined that alcohol was not a factor in this collision.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information on this collision is requested to contact Officer C. Ramirez, ID 22317 at the Hollister-Gilroy CHP area office at (408) 848-2324.