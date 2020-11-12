UC Cooperative Extension releases new ranch water quality planning tools

Instructor's guide provides resources and tools to plan and implement ranch water quality planning workshops and field days for grazing livestock producers, agency staff, and other stakeholders interested in grazing management and water quality.

This article was contributed by Devii Rao, livestock and natural resources advisor for the UC Cooperative Extension.

UC Cooperative Extension is excited to announce the release of the Ranch Water Quality Plan Instructor’s Guide, now available through the UC Agriculture and Natural Resources Publications Catalogue and on the UC Rangelands website, including the associated instructional and educational videos curated on YouTube. Click here to see an overview video of the Ranch Water Quality Planning Instructor’s Guide.

The online and PDF presentation of these materials is the next evolution of the Ranch Water Quality Planning program, based upon the more than 30 years of research and education conducted by UC Cooperative Extension and partners. The guide provides the resources and tools to plan and implement Ranch Water Quality Planning workshops and field days for grazing livestock producers, agency staff, and other stakeholders interested in grazing management and water quality.

These new resources provide a wealth of contemporary information about water quality management on rangelands. For questions and additional information please contact David Lewis at djllewis@ucanr.edu or Ken Tate at kwtate@ucdavis.edu.