UC Master Gardeners announces several upcoming classes and events 

Online classes are free or low-cost.

Information provided by UC Master Gardeners

UC Master Gardeners of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties offers free and low-cost gardening classes, serving Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties. For further information and to register, visit mbmg.ucanr.edu.

Upcoming events:

UC Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale.

When: Now – May 2

Location: Online

The online nursery is open through May 2, featuring over 350 types of plants including over 20 varieties of tomatoes. We have a number of unusual seasonal vegetables. California native plants, flowering plants, succulents and more in our collection! Order early for best selection.

Visit mbmg.ucanr.edu for plant list highlights, tomato planting tips, and tomato variety chart to help you choose the right variety for your garden.

Plant Communities: Our Gardens as Habitat

When: May 1, 10–11:30 a.m.

Location: Online

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties are home to an amazing variety of plant communities, each of which is beautiful in its own right, and each of which can offer us ongoing guidance for our own gardens. We will focus on six of these plant communities from a habitat gardening perspective to highlight 1) the “architecture” of each community’s unique arrangement of plants, 2) how this architecture benefits plants, wildlife and the community itself, 3) how to add native plants and mimic plant community architecture in our own gardens. Additional information will include the use of non-native Mediterranean plants and landscaping for fire prevention.

Register at mbmg.ucanr.edu.

Chicks in the City, Hens in the Hood

When: May 2, 10–11:30 a.m.

Location: Online

Cost: Free, donations accepted

UC Master Gardener Candice McLaren will cover the variety of poultry available both locally and through poultry catalogs and websites, while guiding you through the many decisions when adding hens to your family.

Learn local city codes, types of feed, ideal locations for a chicken coop, predators, and when to expect that first egg! Her presentation will focus on starting with baby chicks. You’ll learn know how to prepare their first home, how to keep the chicks warm, what to feed, and transitioning them to their new chicken coop outside.

Presentation is suitable for children as well to help them participate in raising the chicks.

Register at mbmg.ucanr.edu.

Worm Composting – Vermiculture

When: May 6, 5–6:30 p.m.

Location: Online

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Its time to compost. Are you not sure what to do with your kitchen, garden and yard scraps? Would you like natural, homemade compost for your garden in the spring? Then expand your recycling efforts to include kitchen scraps and small yard debris by signing up for worm composting (vermicomposting) workshop taught by UC Master Gardener AND Master Composter, Bridget Matz.

Register at mbmg.ucanr.edu.