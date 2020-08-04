United Way calling for ‘Stuff the Bus’ volunteers

Volunteers will be given a timeframe to help fill backpacks, in order to comply with social distancing requirements.

Stuff the Bus, put on by United Way of San Benito County. File Photo.

Information provided by United Way of San Benito County.

United Way of San Benito County is in need volunteers to help fill backpacks on Aug. 8 for the Stuff the Bus campaign. They will be following social distancing and public health protocols with volunteers.

Volunteers will be required to wear masks and gloves, and United Way will provide if needed. Volunteers will be given a timeframe to help stuff, in order to comply with social distancing requirements.

To register as a volunteer, go to www.unitedwaysbc.org/stb or call (831) 801-5827.