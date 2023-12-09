The deadline to submit nomination for the March 5 primary election was Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. Below is the unofficial list of candidates running for office.
Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder Ana De Castro Maquiz told BenitoLink the Elections Office has five days following the deadline to verify remaining nomination signatures, which qualifies a candidate to run for office. Information gathered from the San Benito County Elections Office, Monterey County Elections Office and Santa Clara County Elections Office.
Congress 18th District:
- Peter Hernandez
- Zoe Lofgren
- Lawrence Eric Milan
- Luele N. Kifle
- Charlene Concepcion Nijmeh
Senate 17th District:
- John Laird
- Nicholas J. LeBouef
- Eric Tao
- Tony Virrueta
Assembly 29th District:
- Robert Rivas (incumbent)
- J.W. Paine
- Stephanie Castro
Judge of the Superior Court No. 1:
- Patrick Palacios (appointed incumbent)
Judge of the Superior Court No. 2:
- Jose “Omar” Rodriguez (incumbent)
San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 1:
- Dom Zanger (incumbent)
- Dustin Webber
- Stacie A. McGrady
- Sammy Lomanto
San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 2:
- Kollin Kosmicki
- John Freeman
San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 5:
- Bea Gonzales
- Ignacio Velazquez
We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.