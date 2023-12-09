The deadline to submit nomination for the March 5 primary election was Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. Below is the unofficial list of candidates running for office.

Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder Ana De Castro Maquiz told BenitoLink the Elections Office has five days following the deadline to verify remaining nomination signatures, which qualifies a candidate to run for office. Information gathered from the San Benito County Elections Office, Monterey County Elections Office and Santa Clara County Elections Office.

Congress 18th District:

Peter Hernandez

Zoe Lofgren

Lawrence Eric Milan

Luele N. Kifle

Charlene Concepcion Nijmeh

Senate 17th District:

John Laird

Nicholas J. LeBouef

Eric Tao

Tony Virrueta

Assembly 29th District:

Robert Rivas (incumbent)

J.W. Paine

Stephanie Castro

Judge of the Superior Court No. 1:

Patrick Palacios (appointed incumbent)

Judge of the Superior Court No. 2:

Jose “Omar” Rodriguez (incumbent)

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 1:

Dom Zanger (incumbent)

Dustin Webber

Stacie A. McGrady

Sammy Lomanto

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 2:

Kollin Kosmicki

John Freeman

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 5:

Bea Gonzales

Ignacio Velazquez

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.