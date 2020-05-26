Upcoming lane closure on Hwy 101 in Gilroy

Construction will include converting an inside shoulder to create space for an auxiliary lane.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Beginning May 27, Caltrans will perform a temporary lane closure on southbound Highway 101 from Castro Valley Boulevard to Highway 25 in Gilroy.

According to a recent release, construction will include converting an inside shoulder to create space for an auxiliary lane. Residents will experience normal construction noise, which will be monitored. Minor work is scheduled to be complete on May 28. All on- and off-ramps will remain open.

Southbound US-101 Lane Closure

Wednesday 7 a.m. to noon

Thursday 7 a.m. to noon

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area. For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY. For real-time traffic, click-on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/