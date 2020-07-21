Upcoming roadwork projects on Union Road

Motorists should expect one-lane traffic closures.

Road crew closed off one lane near Somerset Drive on Union Road. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

Roadwork projects on Union Road will begin on July 27, with some prep work already taking place. The projects are funded by Measure G and SB 1, respectively.

According to a recent release, road work is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should expect one-lane traffic closures and are urged to take alternate routes. The project is expected to conclude Aug. 21.

The Measure G funded project will be an overlay on Union Road at the Bridge (San Benito River) to Southside Road. The SB 1 funded project will be an overlay on Union Road from the Bridge to S. Union Heights.

Please call the San Benito County Resource Management Agency at 831-637-5313 for questions.