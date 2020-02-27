Upcoming UC Master Gardeners class on integrated pest management

Learn how to solve pest problems in your garden while minimizing risks to people and the environment.

Information provided by UC Master Gardeners.

UC Master Gardeners of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties is offering an upcoming class on integrated pest management, notably deer, gophers, and birds.

The class is scheduled for Sunday, March 8 from 1-3 p.m. at Quail Hollow Ranch County Park, 800 Quail Hollow Ranch County Park in Felton. Cost is $5.

According to a recent release, integrated pest management is a process used solve pest problems in the garden while minimizing risks to people and the environment. Early spring is a time to focus on the most active vertebrate pests—gophers, birds and deer—all of which can do damage in a short period of time.

Learn how integrated pest management strategies can be used to control these specific pests. We will cover the basic steps of IPM which help you identify the pest and its impact, learn various control options available, and find the least toxic approach that will work.

This class includes both a lecture portion and a stroll around the ranch looking for signs of vertebrate activity, with an opportunity for hands-on activity to find gopher runs and practice properly setting gopher traps.

Quail Hollow collects $3 for use of the facilities and that is included in the class fee.

For further information and to pre-register, visit mbmg.ucanr.edu. or call (831) 763-8007