Upcoming workshop on dementia patient care

Caregivers will learn how a person with dementia interprets situations to better understand and anticipate challenging behaviors.

In partnership with Jovenes de Antaño, CareGiver University will present a free Feb. 12 workshop to provide caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s or related dementias with information and tips for providing personal care such as bathing, dressing and grooming. The class will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Hollister Community Center, located at 300 West Street.

This is a fragrance-free event. As a courtesy to those affected by fragrances, please attend smoke- and scent-free.