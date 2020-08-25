USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program deadline is Sept. 11

San Benito and Santa Clara County are reminded that the upcoming deadline for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is Sept. 11. Through CFAP, USDA is making available $16 billion in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

Dairy, livestock, nurseries and an expanded range of specialty crops are covered.

Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms from farmers.gov/cfap. Also, on that webpage, producers can find a payment calculator to help producers identify sales and inventory records needed to apply and calculate potential payments. Producers self-certify their records when applying for CFAP and that documentation is not submitted with the application. However, producers may be asked for their documentation to support the certification of eligible commodities, so producers should retain the information used to complete their application.

Producers should contact the San Benito-Santa Clara FSA Office at (831) 637-4360 for more information.