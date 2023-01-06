Vacancy in the San Juan Bautista City Treasurer’s Office

City said applications should be submitted to City Hall by Jan. 31

A vacancy has occurred in the City Treasurer’s Office. Candidates are sought for the position of City Treasurer for the City of San Juan Bautista. To qualify, a candidate must be an elector and resident of the City of San Juan Bautista. The City Treasurer is the keeper of all money coming into their hands as treasurer. They comply with all laws governing the deposit and securing of

public funds and the handling of trust funds in their possession. They pay out money only on warrants signed by legally designated persons. Monthly, the City Treasurer submits to the City Clerk a written report and accounting of all

receipts, disbursements and fund balances, and files a copy with the City Council. The City Treasurer performs such duties relative to the collection of city taxes and license fees as prescribed by ordinance. The City Treasurer may appoint deputies for those acts for which they are responsible.

City Council has set a $100 monthly stipend for this position. Interested applicants shall submit a resume, or biography, and statement of interest to City Hall at 311 Second Street, P.O. Box 1420, San Juan Bautista, CA 95045, or e-mail to [email protected] for receipt not later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Appointment to fill the vacancy will be addressed at the February 21, 2023.

Regular Meeting of the City Council, at 6:00 p.m. Applicants should plan to attend.