Vaccine mandate a possibility for San Benito County employees

Supervisor Bea Gonzales will likely be the deciding factor.

With California state workers mandated starting Aug. 2 to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or to be tested at least once a week, San Benito County employees might be next.

San Benito County Public Information Officer David Westrick told BenitoLink on Aug. 6 that 73% of the county’s 550 employees are fully vaccinated. He said the county does not have data on partial vaccinations.

With better numbers than the statewide vaccination rate of 63.6% as of Aug. 9, Supervisor Bob Tiffany said he would still like to follow the state’s lead in having employees vaccinated or tested weekly as the county is one of the area’s major employers.

“We should be setting the example,” Tiffany said. “Right now with the delta variant taking off in many areas, and we’re seeing it locally as well, it’s about getting more people vaccinated, as much as possible.”

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki said he also supports a vaccination mandate but that he was still contemplating how to deal with exemptions, such as requiring COVID testing for those opposed to getting the vaccine.

He said getting county employees vaccinated was critical because of the potential to spread COVID to other employees and members of the public.

Supervisor Peter Hernandez has repeatedly voiced his opposition to any mandates regarding COVID-19 and vaccines. This leaves Tiffany and Kosmicki with the task of getting Supervisor Bea Gonzales on board. That might be a tough sell, as Gonzales told BenitoLink she is troubled by “anything that forces anything,” though she urges people to get vaccinated.

“People need to have free will to make up their minds,” Gonzales said, adding that she wants to hear what information is presented on Aug. 10 by the COVID-19 ad hoc committee made up of Kosmicki and Tiffany before she comes to a conclusion.

Kosmicki also told BenitoLink that the county will look at incentives to raise the county’s vaccination rates.

Comparing the county’s and state’s vaccination rates by age group, San Benito falls behind the state except in the youngest age group (12-17), reporting a rate of 47.1% compared to the statewide rate of 40.8%.

But compared to other age groups in the county, it’s the least vaccinated group. Here are the county’s vaccination rates for other age groups:

18-49: 55.7% (60% statewide)

50-64: 67.4% (73% statewide)

65+: 63.4% (70.6% statewide)

With the emphasis put on vaccinating the senior population since the vaccine rollout, the county has a challenge to reach the 18-49 population, the largest group in the county with nearly 26,000 people. Of those, 8,268 are unvaccinated.

Westrick said the county is hoping to partner with organizations such as school districts to vaccinate groups that may be facing barriers to vaccines, such as lack of transportation.

Part of that outreach could mean offering vaccination at specific neighborhoods and knocking on doors.

“We’re trying to think outside the box to get people vaccinated,” Westrick said.

According to the state’s vaccination data, San Benito County Public Health had 1,156 doses of vaccine on hand as of Aug. 7.

Supervisor Peter Hernandez did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

We need your help. Support local, independent news. BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.