Valentine’s Day deals in San Benito County

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez

Valentine’s Day is the celebration of love and affection. According to one legend, the holiday’s origin is a mystery. Valentine was a priest who defied an emperor’s law by marrying young couples in secret. Other stories suggest that Valentine may have been killed for attempting to help Christians escape harsh Roman prisons, where they were often beaten and tortured.

Today, when people think of Valentine’s Day, flowers, balloons and cards come to mind. For San Benito County residents looking to celebrate the holiday at a local restaurant, here are some menus to consider.

San Juan Bautista

Jardines de San Juan will be offering:

Mar y Tierra- a signature marinated skirt steak and thee bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with jack cheese, served with beans and rice and a side of creamy Mexican vinaigrette ($25.99).

Jardines will be including a sweet treat from Margot’s Ice Cream Shop with all dinners while supplies last.

Bliss Blendz will give $2 off their creme brulee and coffee lattes.

San Juan Bautista Pizza Factory will have:

Heart Shaped Pizza (1 topping) for $16.95

Combo Dinners for 2 people: One medium pizza, one breadstick and two drinks ($27.95)

Hollister

La Catrina Mexican Restaurant is having:

Corazon: Casa Noble, Agavero, Raspberry, & Lime ($12)

12 oz grilled rib-eye steak with salsa macha, served with potatoes and vegetables ($42)

Camarones Al Coco: Coconut shrimp with chipotle-apricot sauce. Served with white rice and vegetables ($26)

Raspberry Cheesecake: A blend of sweet cream cheese with a rich raspberry swirl and white chocolate ($8)

AJ Supreme Sushi will be have:

Three Femme series including edamame

Special Platters

Valentine Rolls

Seabrisa’s Eatery has:

Breaded ahi tuna served with guacamole and Wontons ($16)

Tricolor gnocchi served with a Florentine mushroom, spinach, and Parmesan cream sauce topped with salt water lobster tail, lobster meat, and blackened prawns ($45)

The Baler Steakhouse will be hosting “The Love Night,” a Valentine’s day dinner. Choose from:

Starters

Caprese salad: Burrata cheese with tomato slices, fresh basil, balsamic reduction,

Pear and arugula salad with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing

Main courses

Steaks served with mash and veggies

8 oz. bacon wrapped filet mignon

16 oz. bone in ribeye with prawns

7 oz. lobster tail scallop cream risotto

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Price is $200 per couple. The appetizer and dessert are shared, everything else is per-person. No beverages were included on the menu. There will also be music by Moondance Duo. First seating will be at 5 p.m. and the second seating will be at 7:30 p.m.

