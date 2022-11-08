Vehicle crash causes disruption of water supply

West Hills Water Treatment Plant will be off line for an undetermined time.

Information provided by San Benito County Water District

A weekend crash involving a vehicle and a utility pole disrupted power at the West Hills Water Treatment Plant. The crash occurred on Union Road in Hollister close to the plant.

Water officials said the power fluctuations caused several problems at the surface water treatment plant and it will be some time before the plant will be back online.

In the interim, the Lessalt Water Treatment Plant, which also serves the Hollister Urban Area, will ramp up its treatment and deliveries of water. Water managers said they will redirect the surface water that is held in San Justo Reservoir to Lessalt for treatment.

“Residents might notice a change in water quality while this redirection occurs,” the news release said. “However, this will not affect water deliveries and water agencies don’t anticipate any disruption of service.”

It added the quality might be effected as they go from one plant to the other, but it will be short-lived.

There is no estimate on time or costs for the moment. Officials are still evaluating all that needs to be done.