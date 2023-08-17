Ford truck crashes into McDonalds. Photo by Jenny Medolla Arbizu.
According to the Hollister Police Department, today, at 12:37 p.m., a Ford pick-up crashed into the McDonald’s Building on Airline Highway. 

HPD said five people were injured including customers inside the restaurant and the driver of the truck. All were self-transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

McDonald’s will remain closed until repairs are made, said HPD. 

HPD also said alcohol was not a factor in the collision. 

Inside of McDonalds following collision. Photo courtesy of HPD.
