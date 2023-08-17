This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez a
According to the Hollister Police Department, today, at 12:37 p.m., a Ford pick-up crashed into the McDonald’s Building on Airline Highway.
HPD said five people were injured including customers inside the restaurant and the driver of the truck. All were self-transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
McDonald’s will remain closed until repairs are made, said HPD.
HPD also said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.
The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.