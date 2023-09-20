Information provided by San Benito County LULAC Council 2890

San Benito County LULAC Council 2890 Honors America’s Veterans. The Nation’s Oldest and Largest Latino Civil Rights Organization Pays Tribute to Freedom’s Protectors: Join San Benito County LULAC Council 2890 in collaboration with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 and American Legion Post 69 in honoring our local Veterans in our first Annual Veteran of the Year Award.

Veterans are everyday heroes who answered our country’s call to duty to keep us safe. We are eternally grateful for the service to country that these brave men and women provided and at home, continue this spirit of service to their communities.

Do you know a Veteran who is deserving of the honor of being our local San Benito County LULAC 2890 Council Veteran of the Year?

The recipients of the Veteran of the Year Award will be selected based on the following criteria:

1. Volunteerism or philanthropy: Demonstrate a commitment to service in their community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism, or other actions.

2. Excellence: Provide an example of how this veteran exudes a spirit of excellence.

3. Dedication: Have a dedication to supporting their community, organization, or others in need in San Benito County.

Nominations will be open until October 3, 2023.

Deserving veterans will be introduced and honored at our Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11, 2023. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building at 649 San Benito Street. The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Lunch will be served after the ceremony, followed by our parade. The Honoree(s) will ride alongside the Grand Marshall in the annual San Benito County Veterans Parade and will represent all Veterans at various activities throughout the year. Their picture will be placed in the lobby of Veterans Memorial Building for the 2023 Year.

The nomination form link is online at: https://tinyurl.com/hbpey6um or scan the QR Code to make your nomination.

Question or comments, Email: VetNomination@sbclulac.org