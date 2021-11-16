Veterans Day Ceremony celebrates past and current military members

They also participate in Hollister’s first Veterans Honor Walk.

The Hollister Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 held a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Building on 649 San Benito St.

The ceremony, which began at 11 a.m., was followed by a Veterans Honor Walk at 1p.m. on San Benito Street. All U.S. veterans were invited to walk down San Benito Street from Fourth to Seventh streets and stopped at the Veterans Memorial Building.

VFW Post 9242 Commander George Nava welcomed the crowd of approximately 200 people, and thanked representatives of the VFW 9242, Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Wreaths Across America and the Pinnacle Quilters for being present. He also thanked the veterans in attendance.

“I would like every veteran to stand and be honored,” Nava said. “These are the men and women who served our country.”Veterans, living and passed, as well as current service members, were honored in three of the ceremony’s presentations. Pinnacle Quilters of San Benito County member Diane Mezerkor presented quilts to five United States veterans and VFW Post 9242 member Mike Pulido read names of the deceased veterans who received memorial tiles placed in the gated portion of the Veterans Memorial Building’s courtyard.

U.S. military service members currently serving received Hometown Hero banners that were hung by VFW Post 9242 after the ceremony. Post 9242 member Adam Mendolla read the names of the recipients as family members were asked to stand behind the chair displaying their loved one’s banner.

“It has given me such great honor to do this program for seven years, and to put up banners for our servicemen and women who are now serving our country,” said Post 9242 member Bernie Ramirez, who began the banner program in 2014.

“I can’t thank them, and the families behind them, enough.”

Estella Garcia, mother of banner recipient Brandon Navarro, 27, said she was thankful for the banner program.

“I’m so glad they acknowledged him,” Garcia said. “It’s a big deal.”

Quilts of honor recipients

John Filice (in memoriam), U.S. Army, World War II

Jerry Foshee, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

Jesse Grant, U.S. Army, Iraq

Anthony P. Gutierrez, U.S. Army Infantry, Vietnam

Richard Steele, U.S. Army, Military Police Dog Handler

Veteran memorial tile recipients

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Richman, U.S. Air Force, US Army

Specialist E-4 Lupe Sosa, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Gene Castro, U.S. Navy, Korea

Private First Class Allen A Clayton, U.S. Navy, Coral Sea

Robert Bob Joseph Valenzuela, U.S. Army

Layton Lee Stephens Sr., U.S. Navy

Specialist E-5 Hart Donald, U.S. Army

Master Sergeant James D. Perales, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam

Private First Class, Bedolla, U.S. Army, Kuwait

Sergeant Leon Robert, U.S. Army Air Corp, World War II

Staff Sergeant Harry Forbes, U.S. Army, World War II

Specialist E-5 Williams James, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Private First Class Santiago D. Echaore, U.S. Army, World War II

Airman 3rd Class Frances “Dolly” Devasier; U.S. Air Force

Corporal Henry Frances Pulido Solorio, U.S. Army Active Component, U.S. Air Force

Staff Sergeant Carlos Bedolla, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Specialist E-5 Daniel Carreiro, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Hometown Hero banner recipients

Primo Reyes, U.S. Air Force

Brandon J. Navarro, U.S. Marine Corps

Tabitha Blair, U.S. Army

Ryan J. Evans, U.S. Navy

Nathaniel Chavez, U.S. Navy

Tyler Kashiwagi, U.S. Navy

Christian G. Peake, U.S. Navy

Matthew Diekmann, U.S. Army

Elijah Gallegos, U.S. Navy

