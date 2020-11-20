Veterans hold motorcycle fundraiser

American Legion Riders head out to Pinnacles.

This article was contributed by the American Legion Riders Chapter 69 of Hollister.

The American Legion Riders Chapter 69 of Hollister held a fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister. A group of over 100 vets and friends and family from as far away as Petaluma held a ride to the Pinnacles with a luncheon generously sponsored by Togo’s of Hollister. Hollister Chapter 69 is a part of the nationwide American Legion Riders with over 100,000 members from all 50 states. Funds raised are used to support local veterans, and promote patriotic activities in the community.