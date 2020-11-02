Veterans of Foreign Wars honoring 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team

All former members, their families, surviving family members and the public are invited to attend Veterans Day event in San Juan Bautista.

Information provided by SJB Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6359 of San Juan Bautista needs community help to honor all paratroopers, “Rakkasans,” who served with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team during the Korean War this Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, at its post in San Juan Bautista at 11 a.m.

All former members, their families, surviving family members and the public are invited to attend. COVID-19 restriction such as wearing a face covering will be in effect.

Please feel free send all questions to Eric.r.ortiz12@gmail.com.