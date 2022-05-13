Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 announces fundraisers

Fundraisers consists of a dinner and a raffle.

Information provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242

The VFW Post 9242 announced it will hold two fundraisers and is accepting donations for its scholarship program. VFW said in the past it held an annual golf tournament to raise funds for the program but because of the pandemic it has not done so in the last two years.

The first of the fundraisers is a tri-tip takeout dinner on June 11. Tickets will be $20 and pick up location is the VFW hall at 649 San Benito Street, in Hollister from 4 to 6 p.m.

The VFW is also raffling two prizes, two Adirondack wine barrel chairs with a table and a wine barrel bench. The raffle drawing will be held during the Tri Tip takeout dinner. Raffle tickets are $10.00 each.

The press release said donations go back into the community in forms of scholarships (10- $1,000 scholarships) for San Benito High School, I care packages (packages sent to the deployed active-duty military members across the world) and the Hometown Hero Banners that are displayed downtown in Hollister (these banners are for the Hollister residents that have joined the United States Military, at no cost to their families).

The VFW funds also help veterans in the community who need it.

Call Bernie Ramirez at 831-902-7811 for tickets or for more information.